SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :A young man died of electrocution here in the jurisdiction of Sillanwli police station, here on Saturday.

Police spokesperson said that Muhammad Awais Gujjar (25) was switching on the pedestal fan when he suffered electric shock on touching exposed wires and died on the spot.

Later,the deceased was laid to rest with groans and sobs.