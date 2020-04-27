Youth electrocuted in Sargodha

A youth was electrocuted while catching a pigeon in Shahpur police limits here on Monday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :A youth was electrocuted while catching a pigeon in Shahpur police limits here on Monday.

Police spokesman said here that Waqar (22) of Shahpur city was climbed on the roof of his house to catch a pigeon but he accidentally touched an electric wire, as a result he received fatal electric shock and fell unconscious.

He was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police handed over the body to his relatives for burial after completing necessary formalities.