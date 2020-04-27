UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Youth Electrocuted In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 01:23 PM

Youth electrocuted in Sargodha

A youth was electrocuted while catching a pigeon in Shahpur police limits here on Monday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :A youth was electrocuted while catching a pigeon in Shahpur police limits here on Monday.

Police spokesman said here that Waqar (22) of Shahpur city was climbed on the roof of his house to catch a pigeon but he accidentally touched an electric wire, as a result he received fatal electric shock and fell unconscious.

He was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police handed over the body to his relatives for burial after completing necessary formalities.

Related Topics

Police Shahpur

Recent Stories

Putin Calls for Using WWII Experience of Int'l Coo ..

3 minutes ago

European stock markets climb in early deals

3 minutes ago

Tokyo's Nikkei closes up more than 2.7%

3 minutes ago

Consensus with political parties to help remove la ..

3 minutes ago

Govt taking initiatives to provide education to st ..

6 minutes ago

2100 g hashish seized, 7 arrested in Mianwali

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.