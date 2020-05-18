Youth electrocuted in Sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :A youth was electrocuted in Sillanwali Police limits here on Monday.

According to police sources that Naveed Ali, 15 was going to bring fodder for animals when by chance he touched a bare wire of electricity and suffered he suffered an electric shock. He was taken to the nearby hospital for medical treatment where doctors pronounced him dead. The body was handed over the heirs after legal formalities.