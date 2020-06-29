UrduPoint.com
Youth Electrocuted In Sargodha

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 01:17 PM

Youth electrocuted in Sargodha

A youth died of electrocution at his house in Sahiwal police limits here on Monday. Police sources said that Shahid Imran (25), resident of Farooka village was busy in removing electricity related faults at home when he accidentally touched live wire

As a result he received electric shock and was shifted to hospitalwhere he expired. The police handed over the body to his relatives for burialafter completing necessary legal formalities.

