Youth electrocuted to death

A youngster was electrocuted in a mishap at his home in Daska city

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :A youngster was electrocuted in a mishap at his home in Daska city.

Police said on Friday that 17-year-old Nouman Suhail was busy in some electrical work when he got sudden electrical shock and died on the spot without getting medical assistance.

Later, he was laid to rest in his native graveyard.