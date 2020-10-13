UrduPoint.com
Youth Electrocuted To Death

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 10:20 AM

Youth electrocuted to death

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :A youth was electrocuted to death here in Pernawan grid station,Pattoki.

Police said on Tuesday that a 25-year-old man,yet to be identified, went into Pernawan grid station near Phool Nagar and touched the live electric pole. He received a fatal electric shock and died on the spot.

City police took the body into custody and shifted it to hospital.Further investigation was underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

