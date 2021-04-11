Youth electrocuted to death

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :A youth died of electrocution, in the limits of Kundian police station on Sunday.

According to police, Muhammad Afaq (22), resident of Chidru Khel was busy in electrical work when he suffered a severe electric shock.

He was shifted to a nearby hospital where he breathed his last.

Police handed over the body to his family after necessary formalities.