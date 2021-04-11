UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Youth Electrocuted To Death

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 01:40 PM

Youth electrocuted to death

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :A youth died of electrocution, in the limits of Kundian police station on Sunday.

According to police, Muhammad Afaq (22), resident of Chidru Khel was busy in electrical work when he suffered a severe electric shock.

He was shifted to a nearby hospital where he breathed his last.

Police handed over the body to his family after necessary formalities.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Died Kundian Sunday Family

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways to celebrate UAE’s ‘Year of the ..

15 minutes ago

Emirates Steel, SAFEEN Group commence transshipmen ..

30 minutes ago

DEWA avoids 118 tonnes of carbon emissions during ..

45 minutes ago

Sheikh Zayed Book Award approves 15th edition winn ..

60 minutes ago

India reports record 152,879 new coronavirus infec ..

3 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate King of Jordan on centena ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.