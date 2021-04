(@FahadShabbir)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :A youth died of electrocution, in the limits of Chunian police station here on Sunday.

According to police, Farhan, 25, a resident of Kasabanwala area was hanging a flex on an electric pole when he accidently touched a live wire. He received fatal electric shock and died on the spot.

Police were investigating.