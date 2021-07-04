Youth electrocuted to death

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :A youth died of electrocution, in the limits of Johrabad police station on Sunday.

According to police, Muhammad Yaqoob (26), resident of Badhshahwala was busy in electric work when he suffered a severe electric shock. He was shiftedto a nearby hospital where he breathed his last.

Police handed over the body to his family after completing necessary formalities.