Youth Electrocuted To Death

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 01:50 PM

Youth electrocuted to death

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :A youth died of electrocution, in the limits of Bhagtanwala police station on Sunday.

According to police, Muhammad Asif (29), resident of Abbas Colony was busy in electrical work when he suffered a severe electric shock.

He was shifted to Tehsil headquarter hospital Bhagtanwala where he breathed hislast.

Police handed over the body to his family after necessary formalities.

