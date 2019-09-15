Youth electrocuted to death

FAISALABAD, Sept 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) ::A youth was electrocuted to death, in the jurisdiction of Thikriwala police station.

According to police, Waris Ali (20) resident of Chak No.81-JB Pandori was travelling on rooftop of a bus when he accidentally touched the live electricity wires. He received fatal electric shock and died on the spot.

The police have handed over the body to the legal heirs after completing necessary formalities.