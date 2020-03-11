Youth electrocuted to death in Bhawalpur

One person was electrocuted to death by thunderbolt near Farid Gate here on Wednesday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :One person was electrocuted to death by thunderbolt near Farid Gate here on Wednesday.

According to Rescue-1122, one youth identified as Hasan Raza was standing outside Sadiq Dan High school near Farid Gate when thunderbolt hit him.

As a result, he was killed on the spot.