Youth Electrocuted To Death In Bhawalpur
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 05:45 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :One person was electrocuted to death by thunderbolt near Farid Gate here on Wednesday.
According to Rescue-1122, one youth identified as Hasan Raza was standing outside Sadiq Dan High school near Farid Gate when thunderbolt hit him.
As a result, he was killed on the spot.