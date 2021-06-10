Youth electrocuted to death in muzaffargarh

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Youth electrocuted to death after touching with cable network wire at Khangarh area here on Thursday.

According to details, a 17 years old boy namely Sajjad alias Dildar resident of new basti Khangarh was busy in maintenance of cable network wire at his neighbours house when suddenly he received electric shocks and died on the spot.