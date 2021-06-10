UrduPoint.com
Youth Electrocuted To Death In Muzaffargarh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 12:32 PM

Youth electrocuted to death in muzaffargarh

Youth electrocuted to death after touching with cable network wire at Khangarh area here on Thursday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Youth electrocuted to death after touching with cable network wire at Khangarh area here on Thursday.

According to details, a 17 years old boy namely Sajjad alias Dildar resident of new basti Khangarh was busy in maintenance of cable network wire at his neighbours house when suddenly he received electric shocks and died on the spot.

More Stories From Pakistan

