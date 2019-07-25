UrduPoint.com
Youth Electrocuted To Death In Nasirabad

Thu 25th July 2019 | 06:18 PM

A 17 year old young man electrocuted to death in the precincts of Nasirabad police station here on Thursday

NASIRABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :A 17 year old young man electrocuted to death in the precincts of Nasirabad police station here on Thursday.

According to rescue sources, Hafiz Ullah was repairing electricity of his house.

Accidentally, he touched a live wire and received severe electric shock.

Rescue teams reached at the site and shifted him to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police handed over the body to heirs after legal formalities.

