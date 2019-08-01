Youth electrocuted to death in Rajanpur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :A 16-year-old young man electrocuted to death in the precincts of Rajanpur police station here on Thursday.

According to rescue sources, Mirza Faizan Mughal, resident of Kotla Mughlan, was repairing electricity of his house.

Accidentally, he touched a live wire and received severe electric shock.

Rescue teams reached at the site and shifted him to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police handed over the body to heirs after legal formalities.