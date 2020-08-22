Youth electrocuted to death in sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :A young man died of electrocution, in the limits of Joharabad police station on Saturday.

According to police, Muhammad Tariq (24), resident of Jamali Balocha was busy in electrical work when he suffered severe electric shock.

He was shifted to a nearby hospital wherehe breathed his last.