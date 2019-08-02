Youth electrocuted to death in Sargodha

A 17-year-old boy was died of electrocution in Bhera limits on Friday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) : A 17-year-old boy was died of electrocution in Bhera limits on Friday.

Police sources said that Hassan Raza resident of Sahikh Pur Kahna in Bhera tehsil received severe electric shock from an electric poll during rain and died on the spot.

On getting information,Rescue-1122 team reached the spot and shifted the body to the THQ hospital.

Police handed over the body to his family after necessary formalities.