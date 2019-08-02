UrduPoint.com
Youth Electrocuted To Death In Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi 46 seconds ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 02:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) : A 17-year-old boy was died of electrocution in Bhera limits on Friday.

Police sources said that Hassan Raza resident of Sahikh Pur Kahna in Bhera tehsil received severe electric shock from an electric poll during rain and died on the spot.

On getting information,Rescue-1122 team reached the spot and shifted the body to the THQ hospital.

Police handed over the body to his family after necessary formalities.

