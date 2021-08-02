Youth electrocuted to death, two injured

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :A youth was killed on Sunday after he suffered electric shock while two others sustained injuries in Farrukhabad here.

Police said that 11 KV power lines fell into the rainwater through which three youths including Haseeb and two others who were passing there, suffered electric shocks.

Resultantly, Haseeb died on-the-spot while two others sustained critical injuries.

The injured were rushed to Mayo Hospital.

Police were investigating the incident.