Youth electrocuted, uncle dies of heart attack

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :A youngster was electrocuted while his uncle died due to heart attack on the spot here at Jampur city on Sunday.

According to rescue 1122 sources, Ghulam Mustafa was busy in work to restore electricity of his home.

All of a sudden, he received electric shocks when his hands touched with the main electric wire. Resultantly, he died at the spot.

In the meantime, his uncle Hazoor Bukhash received heart attack and also died at the spot.