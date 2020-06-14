UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Youth Electrocuted, Uncle Dies Of Heart Attack

Sumaira FH 28 seconds ago Sun 14th June 2020 | 04:40 PM

Youth electrocuted, uncle dies of heart attack

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :A youngster was electrocuted while his uncle died due to heart attack on the spot here at Jampur city on Sunday.

According to rescue 1122 sources, Ghulam Mustafa was busy in work to restore electricity of his home.

All of a sudden, he received electric shocks when his hands touched with the main electric wire. Resultantly, he died at the spot.

In the meantime, his uncle Hazoor Bukhash received heart attack and also died at the spot.

Related Topics

Attack Electricity Died Jampur Rescue 1122 Sunday All

Recent Stories

Spain to open borders to EU Schengen countries on ..

56 minutes ago

Oman announces 1,404 new COVID-19 cases

56 minutes ago

Indian actor Sushant Singh commits suicides

2 hours ago

MoF successfully launches phase one of &#039;Accru ..

2 hours ago

Indonesia registers 857 new coronavirus infections ..

2 hours ago

Russia reports 8,835 new coronavirus cases in last ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.