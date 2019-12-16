UrduPoint.com
Youth Emerge As Leaders To Take Climate Change Issue At COP-25: Amin

Mon 16th December 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said the youth had emerged as leaders to take climate change issue at the 25th conference of parties (COP-25) under United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

He said despite the conference agenda remained incomplete with no clear targets set by the member countries Pakistan delivered a positive message to the world that it was playing a proactive role in the climate talks and implementation process with least contributions to the climate change, addressing a conference at Climate Change Adaptation by Pakistan Humanitarian Forum (PHF).

He said the most significant thing in this COP was that the youth protesting around the globe for climate action was brought on to the table for dialogue.

The youth comprising larger chunk of population in many countries particularly Pakistan where 65 percent of the total population was below the age of 40-year were moving us to focus more on climate change mitigation, the Adviser said.

Pakistan, he said was reelected as the vice president for COP-26 to be held in Glasgow, Scotland and also member to 6 important committees under the UNFCCC which included two committees on climate change adaptation.

He said before the COP25 three bad happenings occurred as the US pulled out of Paris climate agreement, Brazil government put Amazon forest at fire and the climate talks shifted from Chile to Spain due to social unrest that lead to the failure agenda completion by the member states partaking in COP-35 in Madrid. Therefore, the agenda for this conference was forwarded to the next year.

