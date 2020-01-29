UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Youth Empowerment Imran Khan's Vision: Minister

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 08:18 PM

Youth empowerment Imran Khan's vision: Minister

Provincial Industries & Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision was to empower the youths as they were precious asset of the nation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Provincial Industries & Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision was to empower the youths as they were precious asset of the nation.

Talking to a PTI workers' delegation here, he added that PTI government initiated revolutionary programmes for empowerment of the youth to materialize their dreams of progress and self-reliance, citing that investment on youths would result in fast development of the country.

Mian Aslam mentioned that Punjab government has launched Chief Minister Skilled Programme to equip 100,000 youth with modern skills every year so that they could easily get jobs. Provincial government, he added, was also launching a soft loan programme for the youth enabling them to start their own business.

He said, PTI government was making sincere efforts to improve and revamp the decades old governance system to ensure public service and welfare in more efficient and transparent manner.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Loan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Business Government Of Punjab Progress National University Government Jobs

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 29 January 2020

8 minutes ago

Gold rates in Pakistan on Wednesday 29 Jan 2020

5 minutes ago

No reservation in trains without identity

5 minutes ago

Javed Akber Riaz assumes as DIGP Special Branch

5 minutes ago

Sports dept to organize Sindh Games-2020 from Feb ..

5 minutes ago

Lahore Development Authority for finishing remaini ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.