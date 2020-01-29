(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Provincial Industries & Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision was to empower the youths as they were precious asset of the nation.

Talking to a PTI workers' delegation here, he added that PTI government initiated revolutionary programmes for empowerment of the youth to materialize their dreams of progress and self-reliance, citing that investment on youths would result in fast development of the country.

Mian Aslam mentioned that Punjab government has launched Chief Minister Skilled Programme to equip 100,000 youth with modern skills every year so that they could easily get jobs. Provincial government, he added, was also launching a soft loan programme for the youth enabling them to start their own business.

He said, PTI government was making sincere efforts to improve and revamp the decades old governance system to ensure public service and welfare in more efficient and transparent manner.