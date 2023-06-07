UrduPoint.com

Youth Empowerment, Increasing Education Budget Priority Of Govt: Ahsan Iqbal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 07, 2023 | 10:30 AM

Youth empowerment, increasing education budget priority of govt: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, Jun 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal has said that imparting IT education of international standard to the youth and increasing budgetary allocation for the education sector was the foremost priority of the government.

The fiscal year 2023-24 budget would enable youth to get more employment opportunities in the IT sector, he said while talking to a private news channel on Wednesday.

In the upcoming budget, the government would introduce multiple IT-related projects for the youth for enabling them to earn their livelihoods besides contributing to the country's productivity, he mentioned.

The government was utilizing all available resources to ensure improvement in all sectors, including education, for the resolution of current problems, Iqbal added.

He assured that unemployment would be eradicated from the country by providing technical education and vocational training to the youth.

The minister said efforts were afoot to ensure equal distribution of the resources among the youth in line with the vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif who wanted to make the young people successful by providing gainful employment and meaningful engagement.

He said many new youth-related IT-based projects were being introduced to reduce unemployment in the region, adding, the government was introducing special projects for the youth of the country involving billions of rupees in the next annual fiscal budget.

These projects, aimed at imparting technical training and promoting a start-up environment to the young population, would be included in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), the minister mentioned.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Resolution Prime Minister Ahsan Iqbal Education Budget Young All From Government Billion Employment

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 June 2023

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 07 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 07 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed attends Ministry of Education&# ..

Abdullah bin Zayed attends Ministry of Education&#039;s Scholarship Programme gr ..

10 hours ago
 Manchester City Beats Real Madrid in Brand Value - ..

Manchester City Beats Real Madrid in Brand Value - Consultancy

11 hours ago
 Papal Envoy Concludes Peace Mission to Ukraine - V ..

Papal Envoy Concludes Peace Mission to Ukraine - Vatican

11 hours ago
 Prince Harry laments 'press invasion' in historic ..

Prince Harry laments 'press invasion' in historic court appearance

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.