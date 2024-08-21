Open Menu

Youth Empowerment, Key To Pakistan’s Bright Future : President Zardari

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 21, 2024 | 09:35 PM

President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday said that the youth had significant potential and could greatly elevate country's reputation if given appropriate opportunities

In a conversation with Asrar Khan Kakar, the newly elected President of the Oxford Union Society, the president extended his congratulations on his election to the coveted position.

The president highlighted that Asrar Kakar, a resident of Balochistan province, had attained a significant honor through his election and that his achievement would inspire other young people.

He expressed the optimism that Israr Khan would continue to bring honor to the country with his future achievements.

The president recalled that former Prime Minister Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed was the first Asian woman to serve as President of the Oxford Union.

