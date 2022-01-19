UrduPoint.com

Youth Empowerment Priority Of IT Ministry: Syed Amin Ul Haque

Sumaira FH Published January 19, 2022 | 09:03 PM

Youth empowerment priority of IT Ministry: Syed Amin Ul Haque

Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque said that Ministry of IT and Telecommunication will extend every possible support for the success of Kamyab Jawan Innovation League project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque said that Ministry of IT and Telecommunication will extend every possible support for the success of Kamyab Jawan Innovation League project.

The Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque was talking to Special Assistant Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar who called on him here on Wednesday. Secretary IT Dr. Sohail Rajput, CEO Ignite Asim Shahryar Husain, MD Pakistan Software Export board Osman Nasir and Executive Director NITB Syed Hasnain Kazimi were present in the meeting.

During the meeting, detailed discussion was held on Kamyab Jawan Innovation League project.

The minister was apprised in briefing that under the project, Innovation Challenge will be held for students of universities and colleges across the country.

Youth development and empowerment is the topmost priority of IT Ministry, said Syed Amin Ul Haque.

He said the DigiSkills programme of the Ministry of IT & Telecom is proving fruitful for young people of the country. Steps are being taken to facilitate entrepreneurs, he said.

The IT Minister noted that all the attached departments of the Ministry of IT was playing effective role.

SAPM on Youth Affairs Usman Dar said that Kamyab Jawan Innovation League project will play vital role to promote innovation and entrepreneural culture in the country.

The project is aimed at to benefit country's youth, he added.

He said that all the initiatives of the Ministry of IT for the uplift and empowerment of youth are laudable. We want to jointly work with IT Ministry for uplifting and empowering youth, he maintained.

