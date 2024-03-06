Youth empowerment programmes are Among the top priorities: Chaudhry Shafay Hussain

Under the leadership of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, the Muslim League-Q is taking special measures for organization up to the grass root level.Khawaja Rameez Hasan

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Muslim League Q Central Punjab Information Secretary Khawaja Rameez Hasan met General Secretary Muslim League Q Punjab and Provincial Minister Chaudhry Shafay Hussain at his residence.

Speaking during the meeting, Chaudhry Shafi Hussain said that the public welfare, especially the employment of the youth, is among the top priorities.

He said that improving the quality of life of the nation by making the youth dignified through technical education and training is very indispensable.

Speaking on this occasion, Khawaja Rameez Hassan said that under the leadership of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, the Muslim League-Q is taking practical steps to make it active at the grassroots level.