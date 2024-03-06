Open Menu

Youth Empowerment Programmes Are Among The Top Priorities: Chaudhry Shafay Hussain

Umer Jamshaid Published March 06, 2024 | 03:41 PM

Youth empowerment programmes are Among the top priorities: Chaudhry Shafay Hussain

Under the leadership of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, the Muslim League-Q is taking special measures for organization up to the grass root level.Khawaja Rameez Hasan

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Muslim League Q Central Punjab Information Secretary Khawaja Rameez Hasan met General Secretary Muslim League Q Punjab and Provincial Minister Chaudhry Shafay Hussain at his residence.

Speaking during the meeting, Chaudhry Shafi Hussain said that the public welfare, especially the employment of the youth, is among the top priorities.

He said that improving the quality of life of the nation by making the youth dignified through technical education and training is very indispensable.

Speaking on this occasion, Khawaja Rameez Hassan said that under the leadership of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, the Muslim League-Q is taking practical steps to make it active at the grassroots level.

Related Topics

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain Education Punjab Muslim Top Employment

Recent Stories

Pakistan likely to start fresh talks with IMF next ..

Pakistan likely to start fresh talks with IMF next week

37 minutes ago
 PM, COAS discuss security, army’s professional m ..

PM, COAS discuss security, army’s professional matters

1 hour ago
 PSL 2024 Match 22 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Karachi Ki ..

PSL 2024 Match 22 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who W ..

2 hours ago
 Punjab CM says 30m people will get their rights at ..

Punjab CM says 30m people will get their rights at their doorsteps

2 hours ago
 PSL 9: Kings win toss, opt to bowl first against G ..

PSL 9: Kings win toss, opt to bowl first against Gladiators

3 hours ago
 Who is who in Punjab cabinet of Maryam Nawaz?

Who is who in Punjab cabinet of Maryam Nawaz?

3 hours ago
Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto did not get fair trial: SC

Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto did not get fair trial: SC

4 hours ago
 US asks Pakistan to uplift restrictions on social ..

US asks Pakistan to uplift restrictions on social media

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Bitcoin strikes record high above $69,000

Bitcoin strikes record high above $69,000

16 hours ago
 Tesla German plant halts production after sabotage ..

Tesla German plant halts production after sabotage claimed by far-left group

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan