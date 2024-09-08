Open Menu

Youth Empowerment Seminar Held In Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2024) Kohat Garrison's Javed Sultan Auditorium Hall hosted a "Grand Youth Seminar" on Sunday under the aegis of the Pakistan Army, presided over by Major General Zulfikar Ali Bhatti, GOC Kohat Division. The event drew a large crowd of enthusiastic youngsters from various districts, including Karak, Hangu, Bannu, and Kurram.

The seminar aimed to promote peace, stability, and education in the region, with a focus on collaboration between the army and civil administration. The youth welcomed the initiative, emphasizing the need for peaceful resolution of land disputes and settlement issues in Kurram district.

Major General Bhatti addressed the gathering, stressing that a country's future is shaped by its youth. He encouraged the participants to harness their potential, reject false propaganda on social media, and boycott those who disrupt peace. The seminar concluded with a sense of hope and determination among the youth to work towards a brighter future for Pakistan.

