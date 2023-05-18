Youth empowerment stressed to achieve SDGs 2030

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :The speakers of a one-day awareness session on Sustainable Development Goals 2030 here on Thursday called for empowering youth to achieve the SDGs.

The event was organized by Directorate of Youth Affairs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in collaboration with Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University (SBBWU), Peshawar and SDGs Unit Planning and Development Department.

The event took place was exclusively arranged for the brilliant students of SBBWU.

The speakers said that by nurturing students' awareness, knowledge and skills, a generation would be shaped to pave the way for a brighter and greener future of the country.

The SBBWU representatives thanked the Sustainable Development Goals Unit P&D Department KP for their valuable collaboration and said that together they could turn aspirations into actions and work towards creating a sustainable world that benefits all.

They also thanked Prof Dr Safia Ahmad (TA) Vice Chancellor SBBWU for her extended cooperation in the execution of program and also students of for their active participation and dedication.