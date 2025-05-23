Youth Empowerment Summit Kicks Off in Hyderabad

The Sindh government has launched a three-day "Youth Empowerment Summit Sindh" program aimed at preparing young people for future challenges. The summit is being held at the Sindh Museum

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) The Sindh government has launched a three-day "Youth Empowerment Summit Sindh" program aimed at preparing young people for future challenges. The summit is being held at the Sindh Museum.

The program was inaugurated by Secretary sports Abdul Aleem Lashari and Deputy Secretary Asad Ishaq. The Primary objective of the summit is to provide awareness to young people on digital media, artificial intelligence, and other important topics, enabling them to meet the demands of the modern era.

The summit features various informative and training sessions for young people.

The first session focused on "Youth Economic Empowerment through Entrepreneurship," where experts emphasized the importance of promoting business skills among young people.

The second session explored the contribution of art and literature to socio-economic empowerment in Sindh. The summit aims to promote young talent and provide opportunities for them to excel.

Secretary Sports Abdul Aleem Lashari announced that the Sindh government plans to launch talent hunt programs in Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpurkhas, and Nawabshah to promote young talent and showcase it globally.