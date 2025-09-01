Youth empowerment through E-Commerce: 700 students trained in SW

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) In a bid to equip the younger generation with modern digital skills, the district administration of South Waziristan Upper has launched a series of e-commerce and IT courses, benefiting more than 700 students so far.

The initiative is being carried out on the special directives of Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan Upper Asmatullah Wazir, and MPA Asif Khan Mehsud, in collaboration with the District Youth Office and Waziristan Youth Forum.

As part of the program, a week-long course on Amazon and Fiverr freelancing was recently completed in Shahuor and Barwand areas of Tehsil Sarwakai, where 90 students participated.

According to the deputy commissioner, the overall target is to train 1,000 youth in e-commerce and IT, of which nearly 700 have already availed the free training.

Speaking at the occasion, MPA Asif Khan Mehsud said such programs are vital for empowering youth and enabling them to become self-reliant. “Alongside formal education, IT and digital skills have become the need of the hour,” he emphasized.

Deputy Commissioner Asmatullah Wazir highlighted that e-commerce has emerged as a fundamental necessity in today’s world. “It not only provides dignified employment to young people but also plays a crucial role in bringing developing nations at par with the developed world,” he remarked.

Local communities have welcomed the initiative, noting that e-commerce will not only open new employment opportunities but also pave the way for a digital revolution in underdeveloped districts like South Waziristan.

