Youth Empowerment Through Knowledge, Critical Thinking, Leadership Stressed For Peace
Umer Jamshaid Published April 11, 2025 | 09:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) A groundbreaking seminar, "The Role of Youth in Pakistan's Peaceful and Prosperous Future," on Friday underscored the urgency of equipping young people with the knowledge, critical thinking skills, and leadership opportunities necessary to shape a resilient and harmonious society.
The seminar hosted under the "Hum Pakistan" initiative by CHEF International, under Countering and Preventing Terrorism in Pakistan (CPTP) project brought together over 100 young leaders, academics, and policymakers to discuss the power of youth-led transformation in Pakistan's newly merged districts.
Discussions addressed pressing issues such as digital extremism, gender and economic disparities in education, and the integration of traditional conflict-resolution methods like jirga into modern peace building efforts.
The seminar delivered a powerful message: local challenges demand local solutions, with youth leadership playing a pivotal role in shaping Pakistan’s future.
Supported by the European Union, NACTA, and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), the seminar was held at the business Incubation Center, University of Peshawar.
The event attracted participants from Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Kurram, Orakzai, North and South Waziristan, and other border regions.
Dr Qibla Ayaz, a member of the Shariat Appellate Bench of the Supreme Court and former Chairman of the Islamic Ideology Council, emphasized, "If we empower the youth of these regions with education and modern values, peace will not just be a dream but a collective reality.
"
Dr Amir Raza reminded attendees that change starts from within, stating, "Before changing the world, focus on refining your personal and professional capabilities."
His sentiment was echoed by CHEF International’s project lead, Ghulam Murtaza, who stressed the importance of youth-driven approaches in national progress.
A key highlight of the seminar was a powerful panel discussion moderated by Taimoor Shah, featuring four influential speakers.
Shagufta Malik passionately advocated for inclusive governance, urging for greater youth participation in democratic decision-making.
Dr Savera Prakash, a young Hindu politician, shared her journey of overcoming political and social barriers in Buner, encouraging young people to chase their dreams fearlessly.
Dr Minhas Majeed Khan, Chairperson of the International Relations Department at the University of Peshawar, emphasized the need for educational institutions to foster open dialogue and intellectual freedom.
Religious scholar and peace advocate, Tahmeed Jan, highlighted the importance of interfaith harmony in bridging societal gaps and fostering unity.
In his closing remarks, Dr Qibla Ayaz urged for urgent action, stating, "For Pakistan to become a peaceful and diverse society, we must equip our youth with ethical guidance, quality education, and a strong sense of civic responsibility."
