Youth encouraged to come out and vote on February 8

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) The speakers, during the PILDAT briefing session for media on the issue of Missing Young Voters, urged the young people to come and vote for their chosen parties on the Election Day.

Initiating the discussion, Ahmed Bilal Mehboob, President PILDAT shared that despite representing a significant portion of registered voters, young Pakistanis (aged 18 to 35) show a turnout that lags behind the national voting average.

He said in 2023, young registered voters aged between 18-35 make up 43.85% of the total registered. Despite the youth being a significant part of Pakistan’s population, the gap between overall voter turnout and youth voter turnout has been ranging from 7 percentage points in 1993 to 27 percentage points in 2013, showing an increasing trend with the only exception of the 2018 General Election when this gap narrowed to 16.5 percentage points.

He said PILDAT has estimated that the average youth voter turnout of the past eight elections, from 1988 to 2018, has been an abysmally low at 31%, which is 13 percentage points lower than the average overall voter turnout of 44% in these eight elections. Average Youth voter turnout (31.5%) was even lower than women’s voter turnout which in 2018 stood at 40%.

Mehboob said PILDAT believes that outlining and implementing practical strategic measures to actively engage young people to vote must be adopted by key societal pillars - political entities, media outlets, civil society organizations, academic institutions and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Concluding the discussion, Mujib-ur-Rehman Shami said that young people should recognise the power of their vote and actively engage with the political and electoral process in order to remove its weaknesses. He said young people are missing from the political landscape because of lack of interest in them by political parties. He said that democratic system will remain incomplete without activating a functional and effective system of local governments.

Various discussants also highlighted cost of contesting election as another reason for youth’s lack of participation as candidates in the electoral process.

Earlier, Aasiya Riaz, Joint Director PILDAT, opened the session and highlighted why there is a need to activate and influence young people to vote in the upcoming election. She said youth needs to realize that it is only through active voting that they can change and reform the weaknesses of the existing political and electoral process.