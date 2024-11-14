Youth encouraged to pursue technical education for better employment opportunities

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Deputy Education Officer Abbottabad Iftikhar Ahmad Khan Thursday emphasizing the importance of technical education alongside traditional academics said young people with safety certifications have the opportunity to earn better livelihoods and pursue respectable careers.

He expressed these views while addressing the certificate distribution ceremony for students completing safety course under the auspices of the Health, Safety, and Environment (HSE) Institute, Havelian.

Iftikhar Ahmed highlighted the increasing global demand for skilled and certified diploma holders over traditional degree holders, making technical education a valuable path for youth.

He noted that Pakistani youth certified in safety courses are finding respectable employment opportunities in Arab and European countries, contributing to their families and the nation's economy.

Chief instructor HSE Syed Ramzan Shah emphasized the growing importance of skilled diploma holders globally and encouraged young people to gain expertise in any technical field, which could open doors to opportunities in various countries.

Shah added that hundreds of young men from Havelian are currently working abroad after completing safety courses through diligent efforts.

During the ceremony, certificates were awarded to over 30 students who successfully completed the safety course, underscoring the community's commitment to fostering a skilled and employable workforce.