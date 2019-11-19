UrduPoint.com
Youth Enterprise Development Workshop Begins At University Of Veterinary And Animal Sciences (UVAS)

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 05:30 PM

The Business Incubation Centre (BIC) of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) arranged a two-day workshop on `Youth Enterprise Development' at UVAS Veterinary Academy here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ):The Business Incubation Centre (BIC) of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) arranged a two-day workshop on `Youth Enterprise Development' at UVAS Veterinary Academy here on Tuesday.

UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani presided over the inaugural session of the workshop while guest speakers from Punjab University Adjunct Prof Dr Shahid A Zia, founder Highly Keen Management Institute Jibran Bashir, director Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialisation (ORIC) Dr Farhan Jamil and number of participants were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Masood Rabbani said that the UVAS has strong liaison with private sector and working closely with poultry industry. He said 70 per cent of poultry industries owners were graduated from the UVAS.

He said the UVAS always providing many opportunities of entrepreneurship to encourage its students to start their own businesses. He urged students to focusing on value edition of poultry meat and dairy products as well as entrepreneur. He also shared the success stories of UVAS alumni, who were serving successfully in different national and international organisations of all over the world.

Dr Farhan Jamil spoke about the objectives of the workshop, adding that in this workshop various aspects would be discussed related to entrepreneurship content, definitions, theoretical approaches, motivation and demographics, similarities and difference between entrepreneur and managers, implementation of business idea/business plan, market analysis and marketing strategy.

