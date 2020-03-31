Youngsters in Karachi, mainly comprising diehard supporters of Prime Minister Imran Khan, seem to be quite enthusiastic in joining the Corona Relief Tiger Force announced by their leader to expedite the relief measures related to the COVID-19 taken by the Federal Government

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Youngsters in Karachi, mainly comprising diehard supporters of Prime Minister Imran Khan, seem to be quite enthusiastic in joining the Corona Relief Tiger Force announced by their leader to expedite the relief measures related to the COVID-19 taken by the Federal Government.

Ahmad Hasan is one of the young students, who have been anxiously waiting to be part of any such exercise with due realization that facilitating relief activities is also an obligatory component of his religion.

He is fully conscious that even tracing the people, who are in real need and deliver relief goods at their doorstep, under the prevailing situation, can have associated risks. He, however, claimed that he knew how to ensure his protection as well as those around him against the viral infection.

"I am fully conscious of the fact and being a medical student find myself to be better prepared for the task," he said, mentioning that many of his class and college fellows wanted to make proper use of their time as their classes were suspended for quite some time.

Ms Rabia Rafiq, a school teacher, considers the initiative a way forward towards realization of the much cherished dream of a welfare state.

"Once this is actually materialized we can hope that the initiative is actually institutionalized," commented the young professional.

Acknowledging that the pandemic was global and could not be taken lightly, Zeeshan Haider, a final year of Dow University of Health Sciences said it was time for the people to rise above their differences and join the Tiger Force.

"The lockdown that has brought to halt economic activities and rendered thousands stranded at their homes with no support, demands an immediate action from us," he said, emphasizing that there was no room for complacency.

Rafiya, a student already registered as a volunteer for field hospital (isolation ward) established at Expo Center - Karachi, by the Federal Government and the Pakistan Army, is equally keen to be part of the Corona Relief Tiger Force.

"This is the time to deliver and serve our country," she said, mentioning that a mechanism was in place to train the volunteers expected to serve at the Expo Center field hospital.

"Extreme care is being taken for those who who want to deliver and no risk is being taken towards their safety," said the student waiting to be called by the authorities.

Muhammad Amir Jamil, an student of business administration, is also anxiously waiting to be part of the Corona Relief Tiger Force as he said that inhabitants of slums scattered in and around Gulshan-e-Maymar, his area of residence, were still waiting for relief.

"With the exception of some locals no body has come forward to help them as these are the people, who are passing through real difficult time," he said.

Jamil said he also wanted to play a role in raising public awareness about the critically needed precautionary measures as "many in my surrounding are yet to realize the importance of social isolation".

"Thoroughfares have been closed but the people can be found roaming around in small lanes, enjoying their lives as they are on vacation," the young man, who was equally concerned about the kids allowed by their parents to play outside, said.