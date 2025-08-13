Youth Excellence Award Conferred On UAF Assistant Professor
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 13, 2025 | 07:01 PM
The Youth Excellence Award from the Prime Minister of Pakistan has been conferred on Dr Muhammad Haroon-ur-Rashid, Assistant Professor of the Department of Forestry & Range Management, University of Agriculture Faisalabad, on the occasion of Youth Day
A spokesman said here on Wednesday that Dr Haroon-ur-Rashid received the award from Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif at Jinnah Convention Center, Islamabad. Prime Minister’s Youth Programme Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan also attended the ceremony.
Spokesman said that it is acknowledgment of outstanding contributions of Dr Haroon-ur-Rashid to forest ecology, sustainable land use, and carbon sequestration, as well as internationally acclaimed research in innovative agroforestry systems and biodiversity conservation.
The Prime Minster Youth Programme cited his achievements including international fellowships in Germany, USA, and China, pioneering Pakistan’s first scientific project on bamboo-based carbon sequestration, and mobilizing youth for environmental entrepreneurship under the Green Youth Movement — exemplify the spirit of innovation and dedication that this award seeks to honor.
Earlier, German Federal Ministry of education and Research has conferred the Digital Green Talent Award on Dr. Muhammad Haroon-ur-Rashid.
Muhammad Haroon-ur-Rashid holds a PhD in Forest Ecology and has contributed significantly to sustainable forestry and climate change mitigation. He worked on the Trees Outside Forests project at Michigan State University under USDA funding, focusing on enhancing green cover beyond traditional forest areas.
Currently, he is working on the carbon sequestration potential of bamboo, promoting nature-based climate solutions. As the Focal Person of the Green Youth Movement Club at the UAF, he actively engages youth in environmental stewardship, climate action, and plantation drives, fostering a culture of sustainability and green innovation among students, UAF spokesman added.
