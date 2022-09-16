UrduPoint.com

Youth Expo On Sept 18

Faizan Hashmi Published September 16, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Youth expo on Sept 18

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :The women youth expo will be held at local marquee on Jarranwala road here on September 18, under the aegis of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) women wing.

According to press release here on Friday,various programs including competitions among youth, career counseling, training sessions, learning, awareness about Al-Khidmat foundation, calligraphy etc would be held during the event.

JI Women Wing Pakistan Secretary General Dardana Siddiqui will be chief guest while Punjab Nazima Rabia Tariq and JI Central Punjab president Afshan Farheen will be guest of honour.The expo will continue from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.,the release stated.

