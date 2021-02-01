UrduPoint.com
Youth Expressing Solidarity With Kashmir Through Sports: DC Lahore

Mon 01st February 2021 | 05:30 PM

Youth expressing solidarity with Kashmir through sports: DC Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lahore Mudassar Riaz Malik Monday said that the youth were expressing solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) through sports events.

He said this while inaugurating the 5-day Kashmir Cup, being organised by the DC Lahore office and Allah Janta Hai Welfare organisation to express solidarity with Kashmir, here at Lahore College for Women University (LCWU).

LCWU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Bushra Mirza, Chief Executive Officer Brighto Paints Atif Riaz, International athletes and national women cricketers were also present.

The DC said that the event was not only important for sports, but also for the Kashmir cause, to highlight it in the world.

He said that sports activities were necessary for the youth, specially for girls along with their education, adding that Pakistani people suffered a lot because of COVID-19, but now the situation was getting better.

He said that the event was associated with Kashmir. He said that Kashmiri people would get their independence very soon, adding that many events would also be organised for the Kashmir cause on the Kashmir Day.

LCWU Vice Chancellor said: "Our young generation is very active on the social media, but they should also take part in sports activities." She said that a large number of girls were participating in the Kashmir Cup, adding that it was a responsibility of the educational institutions to organise sports activities for their students.

