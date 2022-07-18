Youth falls into pond, dies

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :A youth died after falling into a pond near Sangla Hill on Monday.

According to Rescue-1122, Allah Rakha, an epilepsy patient was standing near tube-well pond at Chak Khona on Sangla Hill road when he suffered a fit and fell into it.

After an hour, people of the area spotted him in the pond andtook him out but he died before any medical treatment.

The body was handed over to the heirs.