Youth falls to death from mountain in Swat

A 25-year-old youth fell to death from a mountain in Amluk Dara area of Barikot Tehsil of the district, police said on Friday

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) : A 25-year-old youth fell to death from a mountain in Amluk Dara area of Barikot Tehsil of the district, police said on Friday.

The deceased identified as Mosa Khan was on the peak of a mountain when he slipped and drowned in deep water. His body was shifted to Barikot Hospital for postmortem and later handed over to his family for burial.