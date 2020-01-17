Youth Falls To Death From Mountain In Swat
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 03:30 PM
SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) : A 25-year-old youth fell to death from a mountain in Amluk Dara area of Barikot Tehsil of the district, police said on Friday.
The deceased identified as Mosa Khan was on the peak of a mountain when he slipped and drowned in deep water. His body was shifted to Barikot Hospital for postmortem and later handed over to his family for burial.