Youth Festival From Nov 30

Faizan Hashmi Published November 28, 2023 | 09:44 PM

Balochistan government to organize the First Youth Festival from November 30 under the auspices of the Sports and Culture Department in order to engage the youth in different sports and other healthy activities to enable them to play role in the development of the country

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, Balochistan Minister for Culture and Sports Nawabzada Jamal Khan Raisani said the three-day youth festival will be the first of its kind in which a large number of youth will participate across the province.

He said: "We are working to appoint a large number of staff in the sports department of the province to teach and guide the sportsmen.

Raisani said the meetings will be held between experts and youth of Balochistan to discuss important issues and various career guidance sessions will be also held.

He said the purpose of the Youth Festival is to improve the skills of the youth of Balochistan and to engage the young folk in positive activities.

He said the initiatives would encourage the youth to indulge in healthy activities, besides polishing their talent.

He added our effort is to bring opportunities for the youth in a short time and provide full support to the youth of Balochistan to exhibit their abilities to the world.

