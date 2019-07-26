Youth festival scam: court extends remand of five accused in Lahore

An accountability court on Friday extended physical remand of five accused, involved in the Punjab Youth Festival corruption scam, for another 10 days

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :An accountability court on Friday extended physical remand of five accused, involved in the Punjab Youth Festival corruption scam, for another 10 days.

Accountability Court Judge Ameer Muhammad Khan conducted the proceedings wherein the bureau officials produced the accused including Waseem, Tariq Maqsood, Wilayat Shah, Ehsanul Haque and Muhammad Imran on expiry of their physical remand.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor submitted an investigation report and submitted that investigation could not be completed so far. He pleaded with the court for extending physical remand for further investigation.

The court, accepting the requests, extended the physical remand till August 5 and ordered for producing the accused on expiry of the remand term.

The accused including sports board officials and the contractors allegedly caused loss to the national exchequer through illegal tenders, awarded in violation of the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority rules. The accused allegedly committed corruption of at least Rs270 million in the youth festivals, held during 2013 and 2014.

The bureau had already arrested former director general Punjab Sports Board Usman Anwar on charges of embezzlement in the funds of the Punjab Youth Festival and the accused were arrested on his pointation.