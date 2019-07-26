UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Youth Festival Scam: Court Extends Remand Of Five Accused In Lahore

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 04:47 PM

Youth festival scam: court extends remand of five accused in Lahore

An accountability court on Friday extended physical remand of five accused, involved in the Punjab Youth Festival corruption scam, for another 10 days

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :An accountability court on Friday extended physical remand of five accused, involved in the Punjab Youth Festival corruption scam, for another 10 days.

Accountability Court Judge Ameer Muhammad Khan conducted the proceedings wherein the bureau officials produced the accused including Waseem, Tariq Maqsood, Wilayat Shah, Ehsanul Haque and Muhammad Imran on expiry of their physical remand.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor submitted an investigation report and submitted that investigation could not be completed so far. He pleaded with the court for extending physical remand for further investigation.

The court, accepting the requests, extended the physical remand till August 5 and ordered for producing the accused on expiry of the remand term.

The accused including sports board officials and the contractors allegedly caused loss to the national exchequer through illegal tenders, awarded in violation of the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority rules. The accused allegedly committed corruption of at least Rs270 million in the youth festivals, held during 2013 and 2014.

The bureau had already arrested former director general Punjab Sports Board Usman Anwar on charges of embezzlement in the funds of the Punjab Youth Festival and the accused were arrested on his pointation.

Related Topics

Corruption National Accountability Bureau Sports Punjab August Million Court

Recent Stories

Johnson putting UK on 'collision course' with EU:N ..

1 minute ago

Morocco recovers 16 bodies after rare summer delug ..

1 minute ago

Bancroft joins Smith and Warner in Australia's Ash ..

1 minute ago

Vettel bounces back to top practice times at home ..

1 minute ago

Defending champ Manuel storms to world 100m freest ..

4 minutes ago

Nine held in Myanmar in Rakhine rebel fundraising ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.