Youth Festival to kick off on Oct 25

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :Secretary sports and Youth Affairs Department Muhammad Ishaq Jamali on Wednesday said that the 'Youth Festival' would be organized in Zhob division from October 25-26.

Talking to media persons, he said that besides other events, a one-day seminar titled 'Save Pine-Nuts do not hurt the Ecosystem' would also be arranged for college students under the festival.

Jamali further said that youth from all districts of the division would be invited to take part in the seminar to be held under the auspices of Sports and Youth Affairs Department in compliance with the directives of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo.

"This is going to be first Youth seminar of its kind which would give tremendous exposure and life time experience to the youth of Zhob division".

He said that Qirat, debate, essay writing competition as well as wall painting, and art and science exhibition would also be part of the festival.