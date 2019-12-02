UrduPoint.com
Youth Forum For Kashmir Holds Mefil-e-Milad

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 07:00 PM

A Mehfil-e-Milad was held here at Aiwan-e-Kashmir on Monday under the auspices of the Youth Forum for Kashmir (YFK)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :A Mehfil-e-Milad was held here at Aiwan-e-Kashmir on Monday under the auspices of the Youth Forum for Kashmir (YFK).

YFK Chief Organiser Tariq Ehsan Ghauri presided over the ceremony in which a large number of people including women and children participated.

Renowned ulema, mushaikh and na'at khawan presented Na'at and threw light on the teachings of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

Scholars said that the Holy Prophet (PBUH) gave the message of peace, love and brotherhood.

Later, a special dua was offered for freedom of Kashmir.

