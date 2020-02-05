Youth Forum for Kashmir stage Kashmir solidarity day rally

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 05:04 PM

Youth Forum for Kashmir (YFK) on Wednesday took out Kashmir Solidarity Day rally to express solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir. Federal Minister for Privatization Muhammad Mian Soomro led the rally which started from Punjab Assembly and culminated peacefully at Lahore Press Club

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :Youth Forum for Kashmir (YFK) on Wednesday took out Kashmir Solidarity Day rally to express solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir. Federal Minister for Privatization Muhammad Mian Soomro led the rally which started from Punjab Assembly and culminated peacefully at Lahore Press Club. Political, social, religious, trader organizations and a large number of youth including women and children participated. The participants were carrying banners and placards inscribed with different slogans against Indian atrocities on innocent Kashmiris. They raised slogans against Modi government.

Addressing the participants, Muhammad Mian Soomro said that irrational attitude of UN and International community is a tragedy.

He said that international community and the global human rights bodies should play their effective role to stop the worst brutalities being committed by the Indian armed forces. He said the Modi government had turned the occupied Kashmir into world's biggest jail with its unconstitutional tactics. He said that India cannot deprive the Kashmiris of their right to independence by illegally changing the constitutional status of occupied Kashmir. YFK Organizer Tariq Ehsan Gauri said that we will launch a movement to awake UN and International community for giving self-determination right to the people of Occupied Kashmir.

