Youth Forum for Kashmir stages rally

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :Youth Forum for Kashmir on Monday staged a rally on the occasion of youm-e-shahadat kashmiri young leader Burhan Wani.

YFK Chief Organizer Tariq Ehsan Ghuari led the rally which started from Aiwan-i-Kashmir and terminated outside Lahore Press Club.

The participants were carrying banners and placards inscribed with different slogans like "Kashmir banay ga Pakistan, Wani teray khoon se inqlab ayay ga". They raised slogan against Indian forces and also burnt Indian flag.

Addressing on the occasion, Tariq Ehsan Ghauri said, "We always with kashmiri brethern". He demanded the UN to fulfill its responsibility and get implemented on its resolutions of the right of self-determination of Kashmir.