Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 11:00 AM

Youth found dead

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :A young man was found dead in the area of 'Sarhali Kallan Rajbah' in Mustafabad police limits of district kasur.

A police spokesman said here on Tuesday that a passerby spotted a young man's body and informed police concerned. Police shifted the body to DHQ hospital.

Police said the deceased ,seemingly about 25 yrs old, died almost three days back. Further investigation was underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

