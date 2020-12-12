Youth found dead

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :A youth was found dead at Benazir Park, in the area of City Jaranwala police station.

Police said on Saturday that some people spotted the body at Benazir Park Jaranwala and informed the police.

The police reached the spot and sent the body to the mortuary of THQ hospital.

The victim was identified as Usman, resident of Jamshaid Town, Jaranwala.

Further investigation was underway.