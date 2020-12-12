UrduPoint.com
Youth Found Dead

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 06:30 PM

Youth found dead

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :A youth was found dead at Benazir Park, in the area of City Jaranwala police station.

Police said on Saturday that some people spotted the body at Benazir Park Jaranwala and informed the police.

The police reached the spot and sent the body to the mortuary of THQ hospital.

The victim was identified as Usman, resident of Jamshaid Town, Jaranwala.

Further investigation was underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

