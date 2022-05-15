UrduPoint.com

Youth Found Dead

Umer Jamshaid Published May 15, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Youth found dead

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2022 ) :The youth was found dead in deserted place, in the limits of Sadr Kasur police station.

Police said on Sunday that a passerby Sajjad, spotted the corpse of a young man lying at a deserted place near Bhochke village and informed the police.

The age of youth was around 20 years old.

The police took the body into custody and sent to DHQ Hospital Kasur for postmortem.

The youth was an addict, said police.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Dead Police Police Station Young Man Kasur Sunday

More Stories From Pakistan

