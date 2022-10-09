UrduPoint.com

Youth Found Dead

Sumaira FH Published October 09, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Youth found dead

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2022 ) :A body of youth was found, in the jurisdiction of Sadr police station on Sunday.

Police said that some passersby spotted the corpse lying in a deserted place and informed the police concerned.

The police reached on the spot and taken the body into custody and shifted it to DHQ Teaching hospital for autopsy.

The identification of the body was yet to be established.

Police were investigating.

