(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :A youth was found dead on roadside near here on Tuesday.

According to the Rescue 1122, Zeshan of Eden Garden was lying unconscious on the road near Sitara Sapna city.

On information, the Rescue 1122 shifted the youth to the Allied Hospital but doctorspronounced him dead.